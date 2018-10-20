Brocton man charged after smashing windows on vehicle

A Brocton man was charged over the weekend for allegedly using a two-by-four to smash the windows of a vehicle that didn't belong to him, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies were called just before 11 p.m. Friday to a Lake Avenue address for the report of a disorderly person allegedly armed with a plank and destroying property. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $250.

David L. Mclaughlin, 49, of Lake Avenue, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.