Buffalo man charged with sexual abuse and gun possession

Published

A woman's account of an assault in the 400 block of Kensington Avenue led to the arrest Thursday of a Buffalo man.

Corey Rivers, of Bakos Boulevard, is accused of displaying a gun while sexually assaulting the woman inside a car.

Buffalo Police says Rivers, 26, also chased the woman once she fled from the car. He was arrested when police officers found the car on Brooklyn Street.

Rivers is charged with menacing, sexual abuse, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of stolen property.

Phil Fairbanks – Phil Fairbanks covers federal courts and criminal justice issues and occasionally veers off into the world of refugees, human traffickers and streets gangs.
