Buffalo man charged with sexual abuse and gun possession

A woman's account of an assault in the 400 block of Kensington Avenue led to the arrest Thursday of a Buffalo man.

Corey Rivers, of Bakos Boulevard, is accused of displaying a gun while sexually assaulting the woman inside a car.

Buffalo Police says Rivers, 26, also chased the woman once she fled from the car. He was arrested when police officers found the car on Brooklyn Street.

Rivers is charged with menacing, sexual abuse, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of stolen property.