Locals help powerful Brockport rout Buffalo State

The College at Brockport, ranked third in the nation in NCAA Division III football with a roster loaded with Western New York athletes, handed Buffalo State a 65-7 defeat Saturday afternoon at Bob Boozer Field in Lockport.

It was the seventh straight win for the Golden Eagles of coach Jason Mangone, a Lancaster native.

Brockport's 65 points was an all-time record in the series between the State University of New York rivals and the 58-point winning margin was the most, too.

Mangone's team, which is outscoring opponents by a 51-7 average score, matched its season high of 65 points, the same as in a 65-12 victory over St. Lawrence last month.

The Brockport roster includes 20 WNY athletes. Nine are listed on the two-deep roster including Zach Samborski a freshman running back from Lancaster, who ran 15 times for 111 yards on Saturday, wide receivers Daquan Hubbard (Niagara Falls) and Tyree Brown (South Park) who combined for five receptions, 149 yards and two touchdowns and backup quarterback Eric Hellwig (Medina) who ran four times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Hubbard was on the receiving end of an 83-yard pass play from quarterback Joe Germinerio.

Brockport outgained the Bengals, 608-113. Buffalo State's offensive output included minus-48 rushing yards mostly because of eight sacks of the quarterbacks Kevin Torrillo (Sweet Home) and Tony Maple (Burgard). The Bengals' touchdown was 70-yard pass from Torrillo to Jamar Rutledge (McKinley) in the fourth quarter.

Brockport (7-0, 4-0) stands in first in the Empire 8 Conference as the only undefeated team. Buffalo State is 1-6, 1-3 Empire 8.