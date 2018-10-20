LIBERATORE, Peter J.

LIBERATORE - Peter J. Of West Seneca, NY. Entered into rest October 18, 2018. Devoted father of Layton (Donna)Liberatore, James (Donna) Liberatore, and the late Annette (Mark) Caswell; cherished grandfather of Stephen, Victoria, and two great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Ralph and Mary Liberatore; predeceased by nine brothers and sisters; survived by many relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-7 PM, where the Funeral Service will be held on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Mr. Liberatore was an Army veteran of World War II and member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Justin Council. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com