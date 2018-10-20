Late-night dispute leaves one man stabbed, teen-ager shot in Niagara Falls

A dispute Friday at a residence on Falls Street in Niagara Falls resulted in a teenager being shot in the leg and the apparent gunman being stabbed, police said.

Both victims were taken to the Erie County Medical Center for treatment following the 11:15 p.m. incident. Police had no information on the victims' conditions on Saturday.

The gunshot victim, who is 16, told police that he and one of his brothers were sitting in his car outside their home when a man armed with a shotgun approached the vehicle, seeking money from the teenager. The teen told the man his money was inside his house, and both walked toward the residence while his brother stayed behind with an accomplice of the gunman.

When the two reached the house, the teen's father opened the door and an altercation ensued, with the father attempting to grab the barrel of the gun, police said. The two men from the vehicle joined the fray, during which the gun was discharged, striking the teen in the right calf.

Another brother, who was inside the home at the time, heard the commotion and the gunshot and grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen before exiting the home. He told police that he stabbed the gunman, and that both of the attackers then ran off eastbound down a nearby alleyway.

Police located the stabbing victim at Hyde Park Boulevard and Niagara Street. He was transported via ambulance to ECMC. Investigators located a shotgun in a neighboring yard and a knife handle, broken shotgun handle and a discharged shotgun shell at the scene of the altercation. An investigation is continuing and charges are pending the outcome of that probe.