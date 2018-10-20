Lafayette knocks off No. 1 seed on Fairus goal

Muhammad Fairus scored the game’s only goal in the 61st minute to give Lafayette a 1-0 victory over Olmsted in the Section VI Class B-2 boys soccer playoffs on Saturday at Tonawanda, knocking out the No. 1 seed.

Although both teams play in the D’Youville Cup leagues for Buffalo Public Schools, they did not meet in the regular season.

It was the seventh goal of the season for Fairus, a senior.

Lafayette won its fifth straight, third of the week in sectionals.

Chase Stevenson scored twice and Justin Morris added the other goal as No. 2 Southwestern remained undefeated with a 3-2 Class B-2 semifinal win over Allegany-Limestone. Lafayette and Southwestern will meet for the title on Wednesday at Tonawanda.

East Aurora adds to streak

East Aurora, the top seed in Class B-1, extended its streak to 18 games without a loss, defeating Olean, 3-0, in their semifinal game at Tonawanda.

Josh Bean scored a goal and assisted on the Blue Devils’ other two scores. Justin Zimmerman and Christian Kivari also scored for EA. Zimmerman assisted on Bean’s tally.

East Aurora will face Lackawanna in the B-1 final on Wednesday at Tonawanda.

Ali Alomari scored in 38th minute with Jabreel Almontaser assisting to give Lackawanna a 1-0 triumph over No. 2 seed Tonawanda on the Warriors home pitch in another B-1 semifinal. The teams had split their two regular season matches in ECIC IV.

The Class D sectional championship game will come down to No. 1 Ellicottville against No. 4 North Collins at 5 p.m. on Friday at Tonawanda.

Mike McGuire scored three goals and assisted on another in Ellicottville’s 9-0 rout of Franklinville in one of two Class D semifinals played at Eden. Jack Snyder had two goals in the Eagles’ win.

Alex Tejiera in the second overtime, the 109th minute to give North Collins its 2-1 upset over Pine Valley at Eden. Nick Woronowski assisted on the winner. Tejiera scored the other North Collins goal in the 21st minute with Mitchell Warsaw getting the assist.

Section V runners shine

Cardinal O’Hara senior Tommy Appenheimer stood out among the local runners, finishing second in the boys 5K cross country run in the Clarence Fall Classic at Akron Falls State Park. The meet was dominated by Rochester area runners.

Seran Henretta of Fairport won the boys race in 16:05.5. Appenheimer was second in 16:22.9. Two Penfield runners, then two Fairport athletes completed the top six. Penfield took the team title with four top-ten finishes and Fairport was next with three in the top six.

Pittsford Southerland was third with 116 points and Clarence fourth with 153. Junior Walid Bib was Clarence’s top finisher. He was 12th in 17:24.6

Section V runners dominated the girls race, too. Hannah Dykens, a freshman from Pittsford Sutherland won in 20:18.87. Angelina Napolean, an eighth-grader from Allegany-Limestone, was second in 20:28.1. Victoria Achtziger-Hughes, a junior from Niagara Wheatfield, was third in 20:28.8.

Hilton of Section V won the girls team title with 68 points. Penfield (91) was second and Our Lady of Mercy (115) third. Allegany-Limestone was the top WNY team, finishing fourth with 118 points. Sacred Heart (137) took fifth led by sophomore Brigid Christ, 13th in 21:25.5.