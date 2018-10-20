How The News' ranked teams fared and Week Eight's top performers

How the News' ranked scholastic football teams fared

Large schools

1 West Seneca West (8-0): Defeated Jamestown, 39-18. Up next, Starpoint.

2 Lancaster (6-1): Defeated Orchard Park, 26-16. Up next, Williamsville

North.

3 Orchard Park (6-2): Lost to Lancaster, 26-26. Up next, Bennett.

4 West Seneca East (7-1): Defeated Kenmore West, 42-7. Up next, Grand Island.

5 Bennett (6-2): Defeated Niagara Falls 30-14. Up next, Orchard Park.

6 Williamsville North (6-2): Defeated Hutch-Tech, 35-34, Up next, Lancaster.

7 Starpoint (7-1): Defeated McKinley, 52-21. Up next, West Seneca West.

8 Canisius (4-4): Defeated St. Francis, 25-22. Up next, vs. Cardinal O’Hara, Saturday, 1 p.m.

9 Grand Island (7-1): Defeated South Park, 38-32. Up next, West Seneca East.

10 South Park (5-3): Lost to Grand Island, 38-32. Up next, TBA.

Small schools

1 Pioneer (8-0): Defeated Olean, 42-7. Up next, Fredonia/Brocton.

2 Southwestern (8-0): Defeated Gowanda/Pine Valley, 49-0. Up next, Wilson.

3 Albion (8-0): Defeated Lackawanna 34-14. Up next, Cheektowaga.

4 Cheektowaga (7-1): Defeated Dunkirk, 40-8. Up next, Albion.

5 Fredonia/Brocton (8-0): Defeated Maryvale, 14-0. Up next, Pioneer.

6 Cleveland Hill (7-1): Defeated Chautaqua Lake, 32-6. Up next, Randolph/Frewsburg.

7 Clymer/Sherman/Panama (8-0): Defeated Cattaraugus/Little Valley, 40-0. Up next, Catt/Little Valley.

8 Maryvale (5-3): Lost to Fredonia/Brocton, 14-0. Up next, TBA.

9 Dunkirk (6-2): Lost to Cheektowaga, 40-8. Up next, TBA.

10 Wilson (7-1): Defeated Cassadaga Valley/Falconer, 40-12. Up next, Southwestern

Top performers

Joel Nicholas of Canisius rushed for 210 yards and a touchdown, made nine tackles, two sacks, recovered a fumble and made a tackle in the end zone for a safety during a 25-22 win over St. Francis.

Mitch Theal threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more to help Bishop Timon-St. Jude defeat St. Mary’s of Lancaster, 46-15.

Maurice Robertson passed for 316 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards in West Seneca West’s win over Jamestown, 39-18.

In the same game, West’s Juston Johnson caught six passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns.

Shaun Dolac rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown, passed for a score and made 10 tackles and an interception on defense to lead West Seneca East past Kenmore West, 42-7.

Cam Sionko threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a TD during Grand Island’s 38-32 double overtime win over South Park.

In the same game, Justin Gorrell caught 10 passes for 150 yards, including the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime for Grand Island.

Aaron Wahler rushed 13 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 55-yard touchdown for Cleveland Hill in a 32-6 win over Chautauqua Lake/Westfield.

In the same game, Javon Thomas rushed 14 times for 101 yards and ran in four two-point conversions.

Section VI semifinals

(Game times TBA)

Class AA

4-Orchard Park at 1-Bennett

3-Williamsville North at 2-Lancaster

Class A

5-Starpoint at 1-West Seneca West

3-West Seneca East at 2-Grand Island

Class B

4-Cheektowaga at 1-Albion

3-Pioneer at 2-Fredonia/Brocton

Class C

2N-Wilson at 1S-Southwestern

2S-Randolph/Frewsburg at 1N-Cleveland Hill

Class D

4-Cattaraugus/Little Valley at 1-Clymer/Sherman/Panama

3-Salamanca at 2-Maple Grove

