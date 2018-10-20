Hochul backs Marinucci for her old job

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul headlined a rally Saturday for the Democrat seeking to become Erie County Clerk.

Hochul endorsed Angela Marinucci in late August and appeared again with her, Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner and other elected Democrats during a rally at 701 Seneca St. in Larkinville.

Hochul served several years as county clerk before running successfully for Congress and lieutenant governor.

Marinucci is running against incumbent Clerk Michael P. Kearns.