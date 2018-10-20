High School Football: Licata earns first win with Bishop Timon

It took almost two years, but Joe Licata finally has his first victory as Bishop Timon-St. Jude head coach.

The Tigers earned a 46-15 win against St. Mary’s/Lancaster on Friday at New Era Field thanks largely to Mitch Theal, who threw for 362 yards and earned five total touchdowns, three in the air and two on the ground.

Jake Blidy was his favorite weapon, as the wideout caught nine passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. Sullivan O’Dell also surpassed the century mark, totaling 115 yards and a touchdown on six catches.

Timon moved to 1-7 and 1-2 in Monsignor Martin, while St. Mary’s/Lanc. fell to 1-7 and 0-3 in the league.

Congrats to @JoeLicata16 and Timon Football! Our students were so excited to celebrate together pic.twitter.com/cxEnUaoCrr — Timon High School (@BishopTimonHigh) October 20, 2018

Class AA

Lancaster 26, Orchard Park 16: The Legends secured no lower than a second seed in the upcoming Section VI Class AA tournament with the victory.

Class A

West Seneca East 42, Kenmore West 7: The Blue Devils scored first, but the Trojans scored 42 straight to move on to a semifinal matchup with Grand Island.

Sean Dolac recorded 10 tackles, an interception and a sack on defense and ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns and threw for one score on offense.

As coach Jim Maurino put it, “He’s a very impressive player.”

Zach Arnone snagged a pair of interceptions for the 7-1 Trojans.

West Seneca West 39, Jamestown 18: West Seneca West’s win streak continued thanks to 409 total yards from quarterback Maurice Robertson.

Wide receiver Juston Johnson was a big play machine, catching six passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns.

John Speyer caught 13 passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

The 8-0 Indians will play Starpoint in the semifinals.

Starpoint 52, McKinley 21: Quarterback Aaron Chase threw for five touchdowns as the Spartans earned a date with the defending state champions.

Class B

Cheektowaga 40, Dunkirk 8: The Warriors, shooting for their fourth Class B title in the last five years, ousted Dunkirk in a matchup of 6-1 teams and the last two league champions.

The Cheektowaga defense held Dunkirk to 135 total yards and forced three turnovers. On offense, Keshone Beal ran for four touchdowns, with the longest being a 24-yard scamper, and threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Tamell Bass.

The 7-1 Warriors will play Albion the semifinals.

Albion 34, Lackawanna 14: Bryce Pritchard threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns as Albion moved 8-0.

The Purple Eagles split 182 rushing yards between five players, wearing Lackawanna down with a balanced attack.

Nate Moore also snagged an interception for Albion, which will play Cheektowaga in the semis.

Pioneer 42, Olean 7: The top team in The Buffalo News’ small school poll got four touchdown runs from Mike Rigerman, including one for 71 yards, in this blowout victory.

The 8-0 Panthers will play Fredonia/Brocton in the semifinals.

Class C

Southwestern 49, Gowanda/Pine Valley 0: Cole Snyder threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 80 yards and a touchdown, while Zishan Munir ran for 148 yards and a score as the Trojans advanced to the Class C semifinals.

Southwestern will face Wilson next week. The Lakemen earned a dominant 40-12 victory against Cassadaga Valley/Falconer on Friday.

Randolph/Frewsburg 21, Akron 12: Randolph/Frewsburg went on a 13-0 run in the entirety of the second half in a comeback affair. The Cardinals will meet the winner of today’s matchup of Chautauqua Lake and Cleveland Hill.