HIGGINS, Kevin B.

HIGGINS - Kevin B. October 19, 2018, at age 61, after a long illness, beloved husband of the late Janice (nee Lume) Higgins and predeceased by their infant child; beloved son of Dorothy A. (nee Duggan) and the late James J. Higgins; dearest brother of James, Jr. (Maureen), Kathleen (William) Greeley, Sean (Jean), Michael (Avelina), Sheila (Bryan) Tenney and Terrence (Jeannine) Higgins; loving friend of Norma J. Smith; also survived by 17 nieces, nephews, and seven great-nieces, great-nephews, and many cousins and dear friends; nephew of Jean Duggan. Kevin was Fleet Manager for the County of Erie. There will be no visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, 1PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY and/or Roswell Park Comprehensive Care. Arrangements entrusted to the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.