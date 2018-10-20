HARZEWSKI, Joseph L., Jr.

HARZEWSKI - Joseph L., Jr. Of Lockport, October 19, 2018. Husband of Frances (DiSalvatore) Harzewski; father of Daniel (Lisa) Schrader and Lisa (Al) Schrader-Franco, Joseph (Leonela) Harzewski, III, Joanne (Mark) Almeter, and Rachel (James) Cracchiola; grandfather of Madison, Nina, Bianca, Ava, Joseph IV, and Jade; brother of Stanley (Diane) Harzewski, Patricia (late Francis) Licata, and late Richard Harzewski, Sr.; several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Sunday, October 21st from 3-7 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, October 22nd at 10 AM in St. John the Baptist RC Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport. Memorials to Niagara Hospice would be appreciated by the family.