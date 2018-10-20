Hail, graupel reported Saturday; dusting of snow overnight

A mixed bag of weather with scattered graupel, hail, rain and thunder was reported early afternoon Saturday in parts of metropolitan Buffalo, according to the National Weather Service. Other areas experienced sunshine, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Moderate temperatures in the mid-50s were expected for much of the day with Lake Erie staying at 58 degrees.

Temperatures will begin to drop into the 40s by nightfall with overnight lows in the mid-30s. Light snow may start falling from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m., said Dan Kelly, meteorologist.

“If anything, metro Buffalo can expect just a dusting,” Kelly said. “High elevation in southern Erie County could see a quarter- to half-inch on the ground by morning. They get another quarter-inch during the day.”

Sunday temperatures are expected to range between the upper 30s and low 40s with northwest winds after 8 p.m. averaging 10 to 15 mph, said Kelly. Toward Sunday evening, the precipitation will end in Buffalo with a chance of scattered light rain or snow showers in the higher elevations.