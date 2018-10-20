Graycliff Estate returned to its original luster

The 9,000-square-foot Graycliff Estate, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright as a century summer retreat for the Darwin Martin family, was completed between 1926 and 1931 on 8.5 acres along the Lake Erie bluffs in Derby. State officials and Graycliff Conservancy members announced the near-completion of improvements, including walls, structure, flooring and furnishings using almost $10 million from the Buffalo Billion II project. Saved from the wrecking ball in 1997, the home has since been added to the New York State Historic Landmark and National Register of Historic Places indexes. Tours are available.