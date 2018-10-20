DUS, Barbara (Zadrozny)

Of Grand Island, NY. October 13, 2018, at age 81. Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Dus; loving daughter of the late Waclaw and Justyna Zadrozny; dear sister of the late Wieslaw (Elizabeth) Zadrozny; fond sister-in-law of the late Frances (Daniel) Kovach; dearest aunt of Piotr (Malgorzata) Zadrozny, Derek (Jennifer) Kovach, and Wayne (Mary) Kovach; also survived by cousins and many friends. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Sunday 4-7 PM, where prayers will take place Monday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share your condolences online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com