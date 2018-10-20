Share this article

Dunkirk man sentenced following drug possession conviction

Michael Pacheco, 27, of Dunkirk, was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison following his conviction on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution, of at least 500 grams cocaine, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that between July 2016 and May 2, 2017, Pacheco, also known as Michael Dominguez, conspired with another man to distribute kilogram quantities of cocaine in and around Western New York.

Pacheco made drug sales to at least two undercover law enforcement officers on April 19, 2017, and April 26, 2017, prosecutors said. Pacheco was arrested May 2, 2017, and found in possession of cocaine that the U.S. Attorney's Office said was intended for sale.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
