CONLEY, Benjamin

CONLEY - Benjamin Suddenly, October 10, 2018, in Nassau, Bahamas. We regret to announce the untimely passing of our beloved Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Mentor. The family will receive friends Monday, October 22, 2018, 11 AM-12 Noon at Upper Room Church of God in Christ, 131 Florida St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share your condolences: www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com