College hockey: Canisius goalie rebounds with shutout of Falcons

After giving up six goals to Air Force the night before, Canisius goalie Blake Weyrick rebounded Saturday, shutting out the Falcons, 2-0, with a 34-save performance on Saturday at Harbor Center, giving the Golden Griffins a split of the weekend series with the 2017-18 Atlantic Hockey playoff champions.

The junior from Santa Monica, Calif, was especially stalwart in the third period when Canisius was outshot, 14-3.

Junior Matt Hoover scored for Canisius at 0:59 of the second period with Grant Meyer assisting. Meyer, also a junior, scored on the power play at 7:19 to make it 2-0. Dylan McLaughlin and Matt Stief assisted on the goal.

Canisius evened its record at 2-2 both overall and in conference play. Air Force is 1-3, 1-1 in Atlantic Hockey.

Niagara was played nationally ranked Penn State to a tie game entering the third period Saturday at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Then the Nittany Lions scored three times for a 4-1 hockey victory over the Purple Eagles (1-3) in the final game of their two-game nonleague series.

Justin Kendall scored at 8:35 of the second period to give Niagara a 1-1 tie. Penn State had opened the scoring on a power-play goal by Nikita Pavlychev at 7:24 of the opening period.

Kris Myllari, Alex LImoges and Chase Berger (empty net) scored the third period goals for Penn State (4-0).

Niagara was outshot, 51-37. It was 16-15 in favor of Penn State in the third period. Cole Weaver made 48 saves for the Purple Eagles.