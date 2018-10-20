Chautauqua deputy remains in ECMC after head-on collision

A Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputy was flown by helicopter to Erie County Medical Center for treatment Friday after his patrol car collided head-on with another vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputy Joseph Hallmark, 29, was driving his patrol car on Straight Road in Sheridan shortly before 9 a.m. when his vehicle collided with a vehicle heading north on Center Road, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Theona Szumigala, 36, of Fredonia.

Hallmark was flown by Starflight to ECMC, where he remained Saturday. His condition was not released.

Szumigala was taken by ambulance to Brooks Hospital with apparent non life-threatening injuries. She was treated and released.

The Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene. The collision remains under investigation.