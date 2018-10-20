Brooklyn man who sold cocaine in Lovejoy neighborhood sentenced to 3 years' probation

A Brooklyn man who conspired to sell cocaine with others in Buffalo was sentenced Friday to three years probation in U.S. District Court, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that between May 2017 and Oct. 18, 2017, Gilbert Guzman, 42, conspired with four others to distribute cocaine in Buffalo's Lovejoy District.

On Aug. 16, 2017, Guzman sold cocaine to an undercover police officer. One of Guzman's co-conspirators provided him with cocaine for that transaction out of an East Lovejoy Street barbershop the man owned, which was located directly across from Buffalo Public School No. 43, the Lovejoy Discovery School.

Guzman was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine. All five defendants in the case have been convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.