[BN] Blitz newsletter: A million extra dollars couldn't make Kyle Williams want to leave Buffalo

Kyle Williams is beloved in Buffalo – and a story he shared this week highlights exactly why.

Williams believes he could've made more money signing with a different team last spring. But when he thought about it, he decided that he's a Buffalo Bill at heart. And changing who he is for an extra $1 million wasn't a trade he could live with.

So the Bills' defensive stalwart took a pay cut and signed on for another year in Western New York.

"I could have gone elsewhere for more money," Williams told Vic Carucci, "but didn't really entertain that. At the end of the day, I'm a Buffalo Bill. Compared to what I made the year before, a million bucks, a half a million bucks, at a certain point it comes down to, who are you? What's your legacy? And I think, at the end of the day, I'm a Buffalo Bill. And I want to stay that way."

This is exactly the type of thing that Buffalo rallies behind. And sure, it's easier to say that when you already have several millions dollars in the bank. But Williams wouldn't have been faulted for chasing every penny he deserves. How often does a Pro Bowler turn down brighter lights and bigger paychecks to remain in Buffalo? Almost never. But Kyle did. And fans will love him even more for it.

