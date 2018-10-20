ARBUTINA, George

ARBUTINA - George Age 91 of the City of Tonawanda, October 17, 2018. Beloved husband of 62 years of the late Doris M. (nee Milison) Arbutina who passed away September 4, 2018; devoted father of Dennis (Betty), Joel (Deborah) and Paul (Danielle) Arbutina; loving grandfather of Jennifer, Ashley (Chris) Marcantonio, Michael and Elizabeth; dear brother-in-law of JoAnn (late Charles) DeBottis; also survived by nieces and nephews. George retired from General Motors in 1989. He enjoyed many years playing traditional Serbo-Croatian music. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Monday in St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, 71 Adam St. in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Please assemble at the chapel. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of George to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com.