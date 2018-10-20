APPLE, Jon D.

APPLE - Jon D. Of North Tonawanda, October 18, 2018, after a lengthy illness. Jon was an avid model railroader. He worked as a Certified Purchasing Manager, and Purchasing Manager for Riley Gear, WER Industrial, Cullen Industries, Cramer Industries, and Zip Industrial Products. He was an Elder and choir member of First Presbyterian Church of Tonawanda. Beloved husband of Linda (Miller) Apple for over 52 years; father of Jeffrey J. Apple and Paul R. (David) Apple. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda, on Sunday from 2-6 P.M. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 A.M., the Rev. Dr. Lance Brown will officiate. Interment will be in Wheatfield Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made to Circle II of First Presbyterian or the Music Department of First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com.