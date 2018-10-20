Amerks' win streak ends on overtime goal in Belleville

Chase Balisy scored his second goal of the game 14 seconds into overtime Saturday night to give the Belleville Senators a 5-4 victory over Rochester, ending the Americans’ winning streak at four games before 2,462 at CAA Arena in Belleville, Ont.

The Amerks led, 4-3, after a goal by rookie defenseman William Borgen with 7:04 left in the third period but Adam Tambellini forged the game’s fourth tie with his goal with 5:11 left with Kevin Porter of Rochester serving a 2-minute roughing penalty.

Rochester took a 2-1 lead in the first period on consecutive goals by Brandon Hickey and Wayne Simpson (power play), but Jack Rodewald evened it with his goal with 2:24 to play in the frame. Victor Olofsson assisted on Simpson’s goal, his ninth assist and 14th point in eight games.

Brendan Guhle scored his second of the season for Rochester to make it 3-2 in the third, but Balisy’s first goal of the game and the season made it 3-3 at 6:53 of the third. It came on the power play.

Gabriel Gagne of the Senators, who had a goal and two assists, was the game’s first star. Balisy was the second star with two goals and an assist. Rochester’s Simpson had an assist to go with his goal and was the third star.

Adam Wilcox made 25 saves in goal for Rochester. Mike McKenna had 32 for Belleville.

With 11 points in the standings the Amerks (5-2-1 OTL) have a one point lead over Cleveland (5-2-0), which won its game, 4-0, at Binghamton.

Rochester comes home for games against the Utica Comets on Friday and the Laval Rocket on Saturday, both at 7 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.