Alliance Homes ‘Weston’ model is move-in ready

Alliance Homes fresh, ‘Weston’ model single family home, located at 5479 Bridlewood Lane in Hamburg is complete and move-in ready.

Located off Abel Road which connects with both Rogers Road and Southwestern Boulevard, the Weston’s face is a beautiful combination of gray accent shake shingles, dark gray siding and cultured stone piers. The front yard is fully landscaped.

A covered front porch with columns welcomes guests into the home through a front door into a foyer where there is a handy closet for coats.

The home’s design provides for flexibility in a couple ways. To the right in the foyer is a room that looks out over the front lawn. It could be used as a den, formal dining room or another sitting area.

Heading back along a hall is the heart of the home, where there is a great room, sunroom, dinette area and large kitchen.

Flooring on the first level is a gray, luxury vinyl wood plank that is both beautiful and durable for a busy family. The second floor stairs and bedrooms are carpeted.

The great room is defined from the other rooms by Craftsman-style columns with low, built-in bookshelves. Here is a gas fireplace with a painted mantle and a lovely cream, split face stone finish.

From the great room, enter the dinette/kitchen arrangement with a large island and an overhang that provides seating for four.

All the countertops are done with a darker gray/white granite set against classic white Century cabinets with soft close doors. The same cabinet design is used in the baths, providing nice continuity throughout the home.

In addition to plenty of kitchen cabinet space, there is a walk-in corner pantry, a large double sink, a lovely dark gray subway-style tile backsplash and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances as well as a stylish stainless steel chimney hood.

Off the kitchen is a bright sunroom with five windows and a sliding glass door that leads to a back yard and a pattern-stamped patio with Fiberon step.

The sunroom is flexible, and could be used as informal dining space (as shown) or another casual sitting area.

Also off the kitchen is a half bath and a mudroom that leads to the two car garage. Here there is handy “drop spot” cabinet with a granite countertop that could be used for items coming and going into the home, or an area to charge cell phones and tablets on the way out the door.

A turned staircase leads to the second floor where there are three bedrooms, a shared family bath and a master bedroom with a master bath.

At the top of the stairs is also a large, second floor laundry room strategically located so family members can leave items on the way downstairs.

The three good-sized bedrooms are perfect for a growing family and also room for guests. Each room has a large closet. The full family bath has a compartment tub/toilet area and a large sink/vanity.

The master bedroom has a large a walk-in closet with upgraded shelving.

The master bath is done in gray tones with a large dual sink vanity with granite and gray ceramic tile flooring. The white tiled walk-in shower has a solid surface seat and a handy built-in wall niche for holding soap and shampoo.

The door from the master bedroom to the bath is a decorative, space-saving pocket door. In fact, Alliance has used satin nickel finish door hardware, Kohler fixtures, two-panel door profiles, and painted oversize base and casing throughout. The home also features air conditioning, a keypad garage door opening and a concrete drive.

Located in the Frontier School district, there is easy access to both the NYS Thruway and Route 5. It’s also a short ride into the Village of Hamburg. The home is priced at $389,900. In addition to the home at 5479 Bridlewood Lane, Alliance has two lots available for new construction. Alliance hosts an Open House today from 1 to 4 p.m., and from then on Saturdays and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., unless otherwise noted.