Weekend weather: maybe some snow Sunday

High pressure will help to create sunshine and warmer temperatures on Friday.

But, another cold front will result in below-average temperatures and some more lake-effect precipitation over the weekend, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

Here's what the weather service says to expect:

Today

Mostly sunny with a daytime high in the upper 50s. Gusty southwest winds are forecast.

Tonight

Winds are forecast to pick up ahead of the approaching cold front. Showers are likely. The overnight low will be about 50 degrees.

Saturday

Morning showers are likely, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will peak in the low 50s.

Temperatures will decline throughout the afternoon into the low 40s by evening and then into the mid 30s overnight.

Chances for showers changing over to graupel (snow pellets) and then snow, especially in higher elevations of southern Erie County and the western Southern Tier, is possible as colder air deepens across the region, forecasters said.

Models, as shown below by TropicalTidbits.com, show the changeover from liquid to frozen precipitation is expected to occur about midnight into early Sunday.

Sunday

Some accumulations are possible from steadier overnight Sunday snow showers as temperatures cool and allow mixed precipitation to change over to all snow, forecasters said.

"This will likely lead to a minor accumulation – less than 2 inches – in any steadier or more persistent snow showers," the weather service said. "Lake-effect showers will linger through Sunday afternoon before starting to taper back late in the day."

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the low 40s.

The average high temperature in Buffalo for the date is 57 degrees.