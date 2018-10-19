UB football gameday: Bulls at Toledo

Kickoff: 12 p.m. Saturday.

Online: ESPN+.

Radio: ESPN 1520.

Records: Buffalo 6-1, 3-0 MAC; Toledo 3-3, 1-1.

Last time out: The Bulls secured bowl eligibility for only the fourth time in program history with a 24-6 homecoming victory against Akron last week. Defensively, UB held the Zips to 235 yards and kept its opponent out of the end zone for the first time since 2013 while the Bulls earned 223 yards on the ground alone.

Toledo wasn't able to complete a heroic comeback despite nearly digging itself out of a 25-point halftime deficit. Eastern Michigan didn't need a single second-half point to secure its first victory against the Rockets in 12 meetings by a 28-26 score. Quarterback Mitchell Guadagni ran for 134 yards and a touchdown in addition to 147 yards and a touchdown through the air in the losing effort.

History: The Bulls are 2-7 in all-time meetings against Toledo and have never won in three tries at the Glass Bowl. The last meeting came in 2014, a 51-41 Rockets triumph.

Road Warriors: A victory would push the Bulls' road win streak to five games, a new program high.

Best meets best: Saturday's matchup will pit the Toledo offense, the top scoring offense in the Mid-American Conference, against UB's defense, the top scoring defense in the conference. Both teams are also proficient in the running game, with Toledo ranking second and UB third in the MAC.

Familiar face, unfamiliar team: Toledo is the only MAC team UB coach Lance Leipold has yet to face in his four years at the helm. He is familiar with Toledo's coach, though, as the pair matched up against each other in the Division III championship game. Toledo coach Jason Candle was the offensive coordinator at Mount Union when the Purple Eagles met Leipold's Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks in the 2007 and 2008 title games.

Johnson update: Leipold said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that Bulls wideout Anthony Johnson continues to progress after suffering a left hamstring injury on Sept. 22. Johnson was in for 39 of the Bulls’ 76 offensive snaps against Akron.

“It’s daily,” Leipold said. “It’s going to be one of those things on how he feels. He continues to progress, but we need to be smart with him.”

Upcoming milestones: UB kicker Adam Mitcheson is one field goal away from tying A.J. Principe for the school record for career makes. Linebacker Khalil Hodge is 14 tackles away from passing Pete Conley for fourth in program history.

For the foes: The Bulls will need to keep a spy on Guadagni, as he's led Toledo in rushing in four of the team's five games this season. He's second in the conference with 5.5 rushing yards per attempt but is not nearly as proficient through the air, ranking ninth in the MAC in throwing yards per game.

His top weapon is wideout Cody Thompson, who last week set a new Rockets program record with his 26th career touchdown. He leads current NCAA receivers in career yards with 2,952, but only has 287 yards and six touchdowns on 19 receptions this year as the team has moved to a more run-focused offense.

Defensively, Toledo is averaging 34.8 points per game and has given up 28 or more in both its MAC outings.