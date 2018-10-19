Truck knocks Silver Creek house off its foundation

A house in Silver Creek was partially knocked off its foundation Thursday after being struck by a large box truck, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The house on Central Avenue was hit shortly before 8 a.m. when the driver, Jacob I. Bostic, 25, of Buffalo failed to negotiate a curve. The Silver Creek Fire Department used a ladder to evacuate some individuals from the second floor of the house, according to deputies.

The truck also struck multiple street signs and a tree before hitting the house, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Bostic was transported to Lake Shore Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, deputies said. No other injuries were reported. Bostic was cited for traveling at an unreasonable speed, making an unsafe lane change, crossing over hazard markings and leaving a designated truck route, deputies said.