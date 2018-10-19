Town of Lockport girl missing since September sought by Niagara County Sheriff's Office

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a 14-year-old Town of Lockport girl who has been reported missing from her home since Sept. 4.

Deyanira Love is deemed to be a runaway. According to the Sheriff's Office, she is described as a female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 148 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and black shoes.

The Sheriff's Office said she has relatives who live in Rochester.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393 anytime or Niagara County Sheriff's Office Investigator Brian Schell during regular business hours at 716-438-3328.