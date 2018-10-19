SPENCER, Marjorie Ida (Phillips)

SPENCER - Marjorie Ida

(nee Phillips)

Age 85, of Collins Center, NY. Died October 18, 2018. Wife of the late William Spencer; mother of Ronald Spencer, Pamela King and the late Patricia Spencer; sister of the late David Phillips; grandmother of Andrew Spencer, Justin King, Megan (David) Moore; great-grandmother of Kimber Keller; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, October 21, 2018 from 3-7 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 22, 2018 at 11 AM at the Collins Center United Methodist Church, 14176 Collins Center Zoar Rd., Collins, NY 14034. Memorials may be made to the Collins Center United Methodist Church, PO Box 500, Collins Center, NY 14035. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.