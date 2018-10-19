Spectrum to raise prices for cable and internet service next month

Spectrum is raising prices for its individual television and internet services, beginning next month.

The price increases do not affect Spectrum customers who purchase their television, internet or telephone services as part of a package.

Prices will rise by 1.5 percent for consumers who purchase internet service from Spectrum individually. Spectrum television service subscribers who also purchase internet service individually will see prices rise by 9 percent. The surcharge that television subscribers pay for broadcast TV will rise by 12 percent.

The price increases will take effect on Nov. 1 and are being implemented in all markets served by Spectrum.

This is how prices will change:

Broadcast TV surcharge will increase to $9.95 a month from $8.85 a month.

The monthly charge for Spectrum receivers will rise to $7.50 from $6.99.

Current Spectrum internet customers who subscribe to Spectrum TV will pay $59.99 a month, up from $54.99 now.

Spectrum internet customers who do not subscribe to Spectrum TV will pay $65.99 a month, up from $64.99.

The price increases come at a time when Spectrum's owner, Charter Communications, is embroiled in a battle with the state Public Service Commission over whether the company is meeting its promises to expand service in more rural portions of the state.

The PSC is threatening to kick the company out of the state, but the two sides are negotiating, and regulators last week gave the company another 45 days to continue talks.