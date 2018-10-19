Share this article

SPCA to cut or waive adoption fees until Nov. 12

The SPCA Serving Erie County will waive adoption fees for older dogs and on all other animals for active duty military, reservists and veterans, and it will cut adoption fees in half for everyone else as part of the Vets & Pets program running between Monday and Nov. 12 in honor of Veterans Day.

The adoption fee waivers and half-price discounts apply to dogs ages 7 and older, and all other adoptable pets. Adoptable animals can be found at the SPCA's headquarters at 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca, or at one of several other off-site adoption locations. Photos of adoptable animals are available at the SPCA website, yourspca.org. The website also includes a list of off-site adoption locations and addresses.

Those who qualify for the full adoption fee waiver must present a military ID or DD214.

