Section of Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield reopens

A busy stretch of Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield has reopened traffic Friday morning.

A crash that caused downed wires had closed various sections of the roadway. At one point, the road was closed between Walmore and Ward roads, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The closure was expected to last until about noon, the Sheriff's Office said earlier Friday.

The crash happened at 2:45 a.m., according to the NY Alert system. It happened in front of 2600 Niagara Falls Blvd., the Sheriff's Office said. No further information was immediately available..

Niagara Falls Blvd has been re-opened. Great, quick work by utility companies worked a complicated issue. @NiagaraSheriff — Jim Voutour (@SheriffVoutour) October 19, 2018

Niagara Falls Boulevard had been closed between Witmer and Walmore roads and then between Witmer and Sy roads but was expanded to accommodate commercial traffic.