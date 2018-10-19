SCHAEFFER, Lucille "Joan" (Jesall)

October 14, 2018; wife of the late Arthur C. Schaeffer; mother of Kim (late Randall) Hughes, Tracy Paladino, Darcy (Michael) Zekas, and Lisa Jo Schaeffer; grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 16; sister of Dorothy (late Louis) Rudolph, late Gloria (late Richard) Privetz and the late Alice "Peggy" (late Kenneth) Rudd; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Tuesday, October 23, from 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share your condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com