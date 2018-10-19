RUSZAJ, Melanie M.

RUSZAJ - Melanie M. October 7, 2018. Beloved wife of Michael W. Ruszaj; dearest mother of Michael D.F. (Amy) Ruszaj and Cassandra (Jeffery) Knab; daughter to Loretta Farinacci; survived by her two sisters and eight brothers. Predeceased by her father, Frank Farinacci; sister, Maryanne Miller, and father-in-law, Daniel F. Ruszaj. Also survived by her mother-in-law, Florence Ruszaj, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Melanie was survived by many nieces and nephews who she adored dearly. Private services to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baker Victory Services, 790 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218.