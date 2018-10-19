Restaurant worker arrested in 2016 immigration raids ordered to forfeit two houses

A California man who was arrested two years ago amid immigrations raids at four Buffalo-area Mexican restaurants was ordered to forfeit two houses he bought to house undocumented restaurant workers, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said Friday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. also sentenced him to time served — one day.

Marguin Sanchez, 23, was previously convicted of conspiracy to employ unlawful aliens.

Sanchez and a co-defendant, Jose Sanchez-Ocampo assisted Sergio Ramses Mucino in hiring undocumented workers at four restaurants: two in Buffalo — Don Tequila on Allen Street and Agave on Elmwood Avenue — as well as El Agave on Union Road in Cheektowaga and La Divina on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo. Sanchez was responsible for paying the workers wages and buying homes in his own name where the workers would live, prosecutors said.