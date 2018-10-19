Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 19, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to historian and sociologist Lewis Mumford, born on this date in 1895, “Every generation revolts against its fathers and makes friends with its grandfathers.”

• • •

PARLEZ-VOUS? – The Alliance Francaise de Buffalo will stage a play in French at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the Montante Center at Canisius College. “Terre des Hommes (Wind, Sand and Stars),” a two-man drama, is a memoir by author Antoine de Saint-Exupery, who wrote “The Little Prince.” Tickets are $20, $5 students. For more info, visit afbuffalo.org.

• • •

PARTY ON – Bavarian food, beverages and music are featured as Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara County, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport, holds an Oktoberfest from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Chef Donna Eick will prepare a buffet of traditional dishes. Playing music on traditional Bavarian instruments will be the Frankfurters. Tickets are $35. Proceeds benefit the History Center. For reservations, call 434-7433.

Lancaster Elks Lodge 1478 at 33 Legion Parkway, Lancaster, will host a 350 Club party Saturday evening. Tickets are $35, which include dinner, an open bar and music by the Nickel City Pimp Choir. Raffles include a grand prize of $2,000 cash. For tickets and info, call 684-4818 or email Elks1478@gmail.com.

• • •

NO NEED TO COOK – Niagara Hose Fire Company No. 3, 74 Wheeler St., City of Tonawanda, holds a chowder sale beginning at noon Saturday. Cost is $4 a quart.

Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive off Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, offers an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner and theme tray raffle from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $10, $9 seniors, $6 kids 4 to 10, and include beverage and dessert.

Holy Cross Church will serve a spaghetti dinner and theme basket auction from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the school hall, Niagara and Maryland streets. Dinners are $12 advance, $13 at the door, $5 kids 10 and under, and include meatballs, beverages and dessert. For info and pre-sale tickets, call 847-6930.

• • •

** OLAF ONLINE EXTRAS **

** RIBBON CUTTING – The Sanborn-Lewiston Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, will hold a dedication ceremony for its new Treichler Building at 1 p.m. Saturday. Coffee and cake in the museum’s Townsend Hall will follow.

• • •

** STOP IN – Windom Community Church, 3766 Abbott Road, Orchard park, holds its Fall Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with baked goods, theme baskets, a kids game room and raffles, including a special raffle of a table computer. Pizza, chili and beverages will be available for sale.

• • •

** CHURCH NOTE – St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, will install its new pastor, Rev. Paula Gustafson, with a worship service and ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday. Rev. Gary Burdick, who was Rev. Gustafson’s pastor at her home church in Boston, will deliver the sermon. A light meal and reception will follow. All are invited. For more info, call the church office at 674-1233 or vist st-petersucc.org.

• • •

