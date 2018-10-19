Prescription drug drop-off day set for Oct. 27

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at several sites across the region, including Wegmans stores in Hamburg and Depew, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst and the following drive-up Catholic Health locations:

Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.

Mercy Ambulatory Care Center, 3669 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston.

Sisters of Charity Hospital – St. Joseph Campus, 2605 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga.

All unwanted and expired medications will be accepted, as well as syringes and needles. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. For information, including other sites across the region, visit deatakeback.com.