Post Time: Friday racing notebook

It’s one of those days as we stroll closer to Breeders’ Cup Friday in two weeks…..

I wanted to thank everyone who read last weekend’s column on John Cansdale, the outpouring of affection for my friend and his family was very much appreciated. One of the many folks who reached out was his old boss John Sabini from the Racing Board, a voice I hadn't heard from in several years.

Last Sunday I was a guest on Capital OTB’s Racing Across America to discuss last weekend’s column and to review my 2018 Racing Kreskin predictions, the link is here (my appearance is at the 45 minute mark).

After the Breeders’ Cup, I’ll do a full recap of my 2018 predictions with full scoring.

On Monday, America’s Best Racing posted an interview with me and my interesting road traveled in horse racing, the link can be found here.

Best thing to come out of that profile was that trainer Eric Guillot emailed me asking where I was taking him to dinner. Have to say, that made my day.

Glad to hear that my Filly Triple Crown thoughts noted in the profile were well thought of by some racing Twitterati.

Still no word on Mind Your Biscuits’ path in the Breeders’ Cup. I say “go for it.”

No real surprise that Diversify is skipping the BC, he was going to be a huge bet against.

Anyone else feeling like Accelerate is Game on Dude 2.0?

Travers Stakes starters have provided some decent results in the Classic over the past 5 years staring with Will Take Charge’s second-place finish in 2013, American Pharoah (2015 winner), Arrogate (2016 winner) and West Coast (2017 third place). Have to think this bodes well for Catholic Boy and/or Mendelssohn.

Can I get back on the Mendelssohn train and throw out the comprised Derby trip in the slop? There’s a good chance that I can.

Class act Keith McCalmont, a stalwart in the Woodbine press box, will be missed north of the border during my annual visits for the Plate and Mile. He moves on to the NYRA circuit. Canada’s loss is New York’s gain.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.