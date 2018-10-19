Play to Watch: Colts' defensive line slants

The Bills' offensive line will have to adjust to occasional slanting by the Indianapolis defensive line Sunday. The Colts did it effectively at Houston three weeks ago.

On this play, Colts defensive tackle Margus Hunt (92) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) crashed inside and took out three Texans blockers. That left linebacker Anthony Walker (50) free to loop around and stop the zone run off right tackle. The Texans' left tackle (74) wanted to move out and get a piece of Walker. But he was unable to disengage from Muhammad in time.

The Texans ran a gap-scheme run on the next play, with a guard pulling to create a numbers advantage, but the Colts' slanting defeated the run.