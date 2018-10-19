PENBERTHY, MaryAnn (Grytten)

October 17, 2018, age 89, of Tonawanda. Wife of the late James F. Penberthy; mother of Patricia (Patrick) Klinger, Betty (Charlie) Beuchat, Pamela (Rick) Frasher, MaryLee (Matt) Pankow, David (Sandy) and Steven (Laura) Penberthy, and Doug (late Peggy) Rose; sister of Elinor Schrecongost and Doris Jamietes; also surviving are 7 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4-8 PM on Sunday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St. at Seymour, Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Monday. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to St. Francis Parish are preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com.