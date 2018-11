O'HARA, Michael William

O'HARA - Michael William October 14, 2018 at age 29. Michael is the beloved son of Francis and Susan (nee Waytena) O'Hara; loving brother of Francis Jr., Andrew and Emily O'Hara. Please join the family to celebrate his life at Northgate Community Church, 5225 Harris Hill Rd., Clarence, on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com