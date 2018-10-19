Niagara hockey blasted by No. 10 Penn State

Niagara hockey’s Reed Robinson scored 69 seconds into the game, but the Purple Eagles couldn’t hold on to the early lead in an 8-2 loss to No. 10 Penn State at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

The Nittany Lions, who moved to 3-0 on the season, responded to Niagara’s early go-ahead tally with five straight, two in the first period and three in the second.

Stephen Kleysen scored Niagara’s second goal, a 4-on-4 tally, midway through the second period to end the run, but Penn State continued pouring it on with three more in the third.

Both Robinson and Kleysen’s goals were the first of their careers. They are the third and fourth Niagara players to record their first goal this season.

Joe O’Brien made 51 saves for the Purple Eagles, a career high. Niagara, which split its opening series with American International College, fell to 1-2.

Two Penn State players scored twice, Liam Folkes and Ludvig Larsson, while the rest of the goals came from Chase Berger, Evan Barratt, Alex Stevens and Adam Pilewicz. Four Nittany Lions notched a pair of assists, including Folkes.

Penn State goalie Chris Funkey was tested far less frequently than O’Brien, recording 26 saves.

These teams will close a two-game series today at 3:30 p.m. before Niagara returns to Atlantic Hockey action next week.