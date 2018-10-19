NFL power rankings: Week 7
(Through Thursday’s game. Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1. Rams (6-0).
Todd Gurley leads the NFL with 870 scrimmage yards and nine rushing TDs. (Previous: 1)
2. Patriots (4-2).
Still the cream of the AFC. (5)
3. Chiefs (5-1).
Patrick Mahomes leads the league with 18 TD passes. (2)
4. Saints (4-1).
Drew Brees needs one TD pass to join Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady as only players with 500 career TD passes. (3)
5. Eagles (3-3).
All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters expects to play through a biceps injury. (8)
6. Steelers (3-2-1).
Have won three of four heading into the week off. (10)
7. Chargers (4-2).
The only team to score at least three offensive TDs in every game. (13)
8. Bengals (4-2).
Tyler Boyd has more catches than A.J. Green and is second on the team in receiving yards and TDs. (4)
9. Ravens (4-2).
NFL’s top-ranked scoring defense takes on the Saints’ top-ranked scoring offense. (14)
10. Dolphins (4-2).
That chill in the air? It’s #BROCKTOBER! (15)
11. Vikings (3-2-1).
Adam Thielen has at least 100 receiving yards in every game this season. (11)
12. Packers (3-2-1).
Aaron Rodgers finally gets a chance to rest his knee during the bye. (12)
13. Bears (3-2).
Khalil Mack is no Lawrence Taylor, per Bill Belichick. (9)
14. Redskins (3-2).
In sole possession of first place in the NFC East. (22)
15. Panthers (3-2).
Cam Newton said his “days of sobbing are over.” (6)
16. Seahawks (3-3).
RIP, Paul Allen. (17)
17. Cowboys (3-3).
Where did that come from? (24)
18. Falcons (2-4).
Devonta Freeman may have played his last snaps this season. (26)
19. Jaguars (3-2).
Jalen Ramsey has been pretty quiet. (7)
20. Broncos (3-4).
Von Miller wasn’t kidding. (23)
21. Buccaneers (2-3).
Jameis Winston opposes fellow Heisman-winning QB Baker Mayfield. (16)
22. Jets (3-3).
Eighteen players were on this week’s injury report. (19)
23. Texans (3-3).
J.J. Watt could be the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. (21)
24. Lions (2-3).
Matt Patricia, as Patriots defensive coordinator, was 2-4 in games in Miami. (20)
25. Titans (3-3).
Scored 12 points in the last two games combined, both losses. (18)
26. Browns (2-3-1).
Tyrod Taylor still believes he can be a winning NFL starter, but hasn’t asked for a trade. (25)
27. Colts (1-5).
Adam Vinatieri needs 10 points to pass Morten Anderson as NFL’s all-time leading scorer. (27)
28. Giants (1-5).
Saquon Barkley can join Kareem Hunt as only players in NFL history with at least 100 scrimmage yards in first seven career games. (28)
29. Bills (2-4).
If you looked at the three QBs in training camp and determined "none of the above" would start Week 7, you win! (29)
30. Raiders (1-5).
Jon Gruden says they’re not tanking. (30)
31. 49ers (1-5).
Just three takeaways this season, fewest in the NFL. (32)
32. Cardinals (1-6).
How can an offense with Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson be the worst in the league? (31)
