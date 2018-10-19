NFL power rankings: Week 7

(Through Thursday’s game. Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1. Rams (6-0).

Todd Gurley leads the NFL with 870 scrimmage yards and nine rushing TDs. (Previous: 1)

2. Patriots (4-2).

Still the cream of the AFC. (5)

3. Chiefs (5-1).

Patrick Mahomes leads the league with 18 TD passes. (2)

4. Saints (4-1).

Drew Brees needs one TD pass to join Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady as only players with 500 career TD passes. (3)

5. Eagles (3-3).

All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters expects to play through a biceps injury. (8)

6. Steelers (3-2-1).

Have won three of four heading into the week off. (10)

7. Chargers (4-2).

The only team to score at least three offensive TDs in every game. (13)

8. Bengals (4-2).

Tyler Boyd has more catches than A.J. Green and is second on the team in receiving yards and TDs. (4)

9. Ravens (4-2).

NFL’s top-ranked scoring defense takes on the Saints’ top-ranked scoring offense. (14)

10. Dolphins (4-2).

That chill in the air? It’s #BROCKTOBER! (15)

11. Vikings (3-2-1).

Adam Thielen has at least 100 receiving yards in every game this season. (11)

12. Packers (3-2-1).

Aaron Rodgers finally gets a chance to rest his knee during the bye. (12)

13. Bears (3-2).

Khalil Mack is no Lawrence Taylor, per Bill Belichick. (9)

14. Redskins (3-2).

In sole possession of first place in the NFC East. (22)

15. Panthers (3-2).

Cam Newton said his “days of sobbing are over.” (6)

16. Seahawks (3-3).

RIP, Paul Allen. (17)

17. Cowboys (3-3).

Where did that come from? (24)

18. Falcons (2-4).

Devonta Freeman may have played his last snaps this season. (26)

19. Jaguars (3-2).

Jalen Ramsey has been pretty quiet. (7)

20. Broncos (3-4).

Von Miller wasn’t kidding. (23)

21. Buccaneers (2-3).

Jameis Winston opposes fellow Heisman-winning QB Baker Mayfield. (16)

22. Jets (3-3).

Eighteen players were on this week’s injury report. (19)

23. Texans (3-3).

J.J. Watt could be the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. (21)

24. Lions (2-3).

Matt Patricia, as Patriots defensive coordinator, was 2-4 in games in Miami. (20)

25. Titans (3-3).

Scored 12 points in the last two games combined, both losses. (18)

26. Browns (2-3-1).

Tyrod Taylor still believes he can be a winning NFL starter, but hasn’t asked for a trade. (25)

27. Colts (1-5).

Adam Vinatieri needs 10 points to pass Morten Anderson as NFL’s all-time leading scorer. (27)

28. Giants (1-5).

Saquon Barkley can join Kareem Hunt as only players in NFL history with at least 100 scrimmage yards in first seven career games. (28)

29. Bills (2-4).

If you looked at the three QBs in training camp and determined "none of the above" would start Week 7, you win! (29)

30. Raiders (1-5).

Jon Gruden says they’re not tanking. (30)

31. 49ers (1-5).

Just three takeaways this season, fewest in the NFL. (32)

32. Cardinals (1-6).

How can an offense with Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson be the worst in the league? (31)