McFALL, John T., Sr. "Crunch"

McFALL - John T., Sr. "Crunch" Of Kenmore, October 16, 2018. Husband of the late Joan E. O'Brien McFall; dear father of John T., Jr. (late Andrea), Daniel (Allison Lowry), Thomas (Vikki) McFall and the late Kathleen Elizabeth McFall; loving grandfather of Liam, Brendan, Meave, Shannon and Brianna McFall; brother of the late James and Howard McFall; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Saturday and Sunday 3-7PM, where a Funeral will be held Monday at 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's RC Church at 11 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 are preferred. Condolences may be shared at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com