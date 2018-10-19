Maniscalco madness: Comedian sells out two shows, adds third to Shea's visit

What do the Goo Goo Dolls and Sebastian Maniscalco have in common? They both keep adding shows to their Buffalo visits after rapidly selling out their initial bookings.

With no tickets available for the 7 and 9:30 p.m. performances on Feb. 1, 2019, at Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.), Sebastian Maniscalco has added a 7 p.m. show Feb. 2 at the same venue. The shows are part of the Illinois-based comedian-actor-author's Stay Hungry Tour.

Tickets, on sale now, run from $45.75-$82.75 and are available online at LiveNation.com, the Shea’s box office or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

In its profile last month, CBS News described Maniscalco's material as focused on the "absurdity of modern technology and life in an Italian-American family," and both topics connect deeply with his Buffalo audiences.

