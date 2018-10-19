Man who pleads guilty to selling drugs faces maximum life prison sentence

A Buffalo man charged with selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams of heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rashawn Crule, 42, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum life sentence, prosecutors said.

Between June 2013 and September 2015, Crule sold illegal narcotics while he maintained a Gillette Avenue residence on Buffalo's East Side, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Crule made two heroin sales to an individual working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

During a Nov. 2, 2015, raid at a Homer Avenue residence maintained by Crule, authorities seized $74,878 cash and a 14-karat, white gold necklace. At a second raid at Crule's Gillette Avenue residence, investigators seized heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine. A firearm and 11 rounds of ammunition also were seized, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.