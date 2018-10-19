Buffalo man who attacked girlfriend's landlord sentenced to prison

A Buffalo man who admitted attacking his girlfriend's landlord was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison and five years of postrelease supervision by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Leonard Black, 43, pleaded guilty in August to first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree assault in the June 8, 2017, attack on Connecticut Street, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Black punched his girlfriend's landlord in the head, causing the victim to fall to the concrete sidewalk. Black, who was wearing boots, then stomped on the victim's head, according to the District Attorney's Office. The victim was left unconscious and was required to undergo surgery for a fractured eye socket at Erie County Medical Center, prosecutors said.