LUDEMAN, Lt. Cmdr. William H.
LUDEMAN - Lt. Cmdr. William H. Formerly of Buffalo, NY. October 16, 2018. Beloved husband of 67 years to Evelyn (nee Smith); loving father of Susan and William, Mary (Charles) Curtis, and Caroline Ludeman; cherished grandfather of Shannon (Eimer) Puentes, Kelly (Kurt) Curtis Gurdal and Patrick Curtis; great-grandfather of Anthony Puentes; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 from Fourteen Holy Helpers R.C. Church, 1350 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca. Interment will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Elma. Please share your condolences online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com.
