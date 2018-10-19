Letter: Warren shows she lacks character to be president
From listing herself at Harvard as an American Native minority Sen. Elizabeth Warren continues to taint the reputation of Pocahontas.
Warren’s loss of integrity and the desire to be a presidential candidate has driven her to disclose a DNA test that indicates a strong possibility that her family tree had Native American roots six to 10 generations ago.
Now she wants President Donald Trump to donate $1 million to an organization that is working to protect Native American women.
Warren again taints the reputation of Pocahontas because Pocahontas would want the money to help all Native Americans: women, men and children!
Warren lacks the character to be a Democratic Presidential candidate of the future.
Steve Brzuszkiewicz
East Aurora
