Letter: Strengthen the nation by voting for Republicans

I’ve seen recent letters/editorials that extol the virtues of voting for the Democrats, as a counter to President Trump and policies he espouses that they oppose.

However, I’m here to state why we should continue voting Republican.

The main reason that comes to mind is Republican Sen. Susan Collins from Maine. In the Senate debates that led to Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, she stood up and essentially stated that we live in a country where the rule of law matters, in which the legal principle of “innocent until proven guilty” matters, and in which we value people’s reputations to the point where we’d do anything to protect them from unwarranted accusations.

On the other hand…you have people such as Maxine Waters who proclaim it to be okay to accost and harass others who hold a different world view, along with the likes of Elizabeth Warren who like to play the “identity” card, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who espouses open borders and the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

So, if you value concepts such as the rule of law and the presumption of innocence, and if you value people being able to go about their daily business without unwanted haranguing by those who apparently have nothing better to do with their time, and if you prefer to protect our borders and the agents who stand at the front lines thereof, then why even entertain the idea of voting Democrat?

We need to keep the Republican momentum going, and thus continue the policies that will keep America going strong.

Lloyd Marshall, Jr.

Lockport